Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 01, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | With 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,03,536
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 36.2 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 76.6 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 162nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 36,21,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 64,469 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.6 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' begins on September 1. Globally, there have been over 2.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.49 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Four MLAs test positive in Rajasthan
Odisha reports 2,602 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in United States LIVE updates | US CDC reports 182,622 deaths from COVID-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said yesterday the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 473 to 182,622 and reported 5,972,356 cases, an increase of 37,532 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on August 30 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Pune district records 1,933 new COVID-19 cases; 73 die
Pune district reported 1,933 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,70,314 yesterday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 4,134 with 73 more succumbing to the infection during the same period. Also, 1,384 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Four MLAs test positive in Rajasthan
Four MLAs in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and three BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal, Ashok Lahoty and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya tested positive. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and three BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal, Ashok Lahoty and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya tested positive.
The state also reported 1,466 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 81,693 in Rajasthan and out of these 13,825 people are under treatment. The official said that 65,619 people have been discharged after treatment till now. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
At least 2,602 people, including a minister and an MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha yesterday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 1,03,536, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 492, with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 162nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ begins today. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.