Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | With 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,03,536

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 162nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 36,21,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 64,469 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.6 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' begins on September 1. Globally, there have been over 2.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.49 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here: