Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4.0: A list of states where tipplers can enjoy alcohol at bars

In Unlock 4, the central government has kept bars out of the list of places and activities that remain prohibited

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Unlock 4 begins across India on September 1, extending phased re-opening of activities that were restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Unlock 4 guidelines on August 29 for opening up more activities in the country. Following this, many states have allowed more relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In the fourth phase, the central government has allowed bars to resume operations. After this, many states have allowed the serving of liquor in restaurants, clubs and hotels.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here are some states that have allowed bars to reopen from September 1:

> The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen by following social distancing and other COVID-related protocols. An order issued by the excise department on Monday said services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.

> The Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor with 50 percent of their seating capacity. They have been instructed to strictly follow the MHA guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19.

> The Goa government has allowed bars to reopen as part of Unlock 4. “Bars will be opened from tomorrow. Social distancing will be compulsory,” said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 31.

> The Chandigarh administration has also allowed hotels and restaurants to open their bars and serve liquor to customers in the Unlock 4 phase.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 04:20 pm

