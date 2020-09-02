Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | With 3,219 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's tally rises to 1.09 lakh; toll mounts to 514

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | White House slams WHO over criticism of push for COVID-19 vaccine

The White House on Tuesday pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a US health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be approved without completing full trials.

"The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

"This President will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own FDA's gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested, and saves lives," he said. (Inputs from Reuters)