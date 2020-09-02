Live now
Sep 02, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | With 3,219 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's tally rises to 1.09 lakh; toll mounts to 514
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen above 37 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 77 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 163rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 37,69,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 66,333 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.56 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.54 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | A total of 15,591 COVID-19 cases reported so far in Maharashtra Police, including 12,640 recovered and 158 deaths. Active cases in the force stand at 2,793: Maharashtra Police (ANI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | 3,219 new COVID-19 cases, 3,484 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Odisha as on September 1. Total number of cases now at 1,09,780 including 80,770 recoveries, 28,443 active cases and 514 deaths: State Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE updates | South Korea records triple-digit daily jump in COVID-19 cases for 20th straight day
South Korea has seen a triple-digit daily jump in reported coronavirus infections for the 20th straight day, prompting authorities in recent days to impose tough social distancing rules. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said today that the 267 new cases took the country's tally since the pandemic began to 20,449 reported infections with 326 deaths. (AP)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson says an outbreak of COVID-19 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) team has raised some apprehension about the coming tournament and reminded him of the need be vigilant about his health and surroundings.
Williamson is due to leave tomorrow to link up with the Hyderabad Sunrisers in the United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the tournament this year due to the growing number of infections in India.
The IPL said last Saturday that 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings, including two players, had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the UAE and had been placed into isolation. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 tracker
> Confirmed cases: 37,69,523
> Recovered: 29,01,908 (77.0%)
> Active cases: 8,01,282 (21.3%)
> Deaths: 66,333 (1.8%)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Supreme Court has resumed hearing on a batch of petitions seeking a direction for interest waiver on loans during moratorium period in wake of COVID-19 crisis.
Senior lawyer Rajib Dutta argues for his clients that the public at large is facing a tough time and scheme is a double whammy for all. (ANI)
Goa CM tests COVID-19 positive ##Coronavirus in Goa LIVE updates | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE updates | Mexico passes 6,00,000 COVID-19 cases, deaths reach 65,241
Mexico's health ministry yesterday reported 6,476 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 827 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 606,036 cases and 65,241 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | White House slams WHO over criticism of push for COVID-19 vaccine
The White House on Tuesday pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a US health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be approved without completing full trials.
"The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
"This President will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own FDA's gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested, and saves lives," he said. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The total number of samples tested up to September 1 is 4,43,37,201 including 10,12,367 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)