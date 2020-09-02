COVID-19 impact: Some respite for multiplexes as shoots resume for big Bollywood films

With a halt in film shootings due to the coronavirus scare and many films opting for the direct-to-digital route, dearth of content had been a big concern for multiplex operators over the past few months.

All major Hindi film shoots were halted until early August due to the pandemic, and this was seen as a big risk for the FY22 content pipeline.

However, the resumption in shooting work for big Bollywood films is an encouraging sign for multiplexes.

Shoots of most large films like Bell Bottom and Laal Singh Chadha have moved out of India.

“The supply of content is now a moderate risk as shoots are largely resuming to normalcy and there is a continued slate of large films announced by producers,” said Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital, in a research note.

Among Hindi movies, several big releases have promised a theatrical release only, including Salman Khan’s Radhe, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, and Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera, he said.

“This content lineup gives confidence for healthy box office collections once cinema halls reopen and reach normalcy.”

Overall, films like Brahmastra, Radhe, Maidaan, Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Satyameva Jayate (2), Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Gangubai Kathiawadi are expected to rake in Rs 1,150 crore at the box office.

In addition, Yashraj Films (YRF) is expected to make an announcement on its 50th anniversary in September of over Rs 1,000 crore budget for new big-scale films across genres.

There is also a strong pipeline of upcoming Hollywood content as 35 films are nearly ready for release. Of these, 15 are completed and 20 are in the post-production phase, which will take another 2-3 weeks to complete, Taurani added.

Some of the completed Hollywood films include Wonder Woman 1984, No time to Die, The Devil All the Time, among others.

Hollywood movies that are in the filming stage include The Batman and The Last Duel, among others.