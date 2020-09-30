Live now
Sep 30, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.53 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 191st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 61,45,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 96,318 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.33 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Over 7.4 crore samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports 3,188 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal has reported 3,188 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2.53 lakh, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The COVID-19 death toll increased to 4,899 after 62 more people died.
There are 26,064 active cases in the state at present and the recovery rate stands at 87.8 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 7,41,96,729 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (September 29). Of these, 10,86,688 were tested yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 61,45,291. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 51,01,397 patients have recovered, 96,318 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,47,576. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.33 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.01 lakh.
With over 71.7 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus India LIVE | 2,197 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chhattisgarh
With 2,197 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 1,10,655 and the toll to 916 on Tuesday, a health official told PTI. A total of 563 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 2,532 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,514. The state now has 31,225 active cases, he said.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,655, new cases 2,197, deaths 916, recovered 78,514, active cases 31,225, people tested so far 10,93,348.
Coronavirus India LIVE | Odisha reports 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,676 on Tuesday as 3,067 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 828, a health official said. The state also registered the recovery of 3,896 patients taking the total number of people cured of the infection to 1,81,481, which is 84.14 per cent of the caseload.
Odisha now has 33,314 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far tested over 32 lakh samples for
COVID-19, including 41,452 on Monday, he added.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India and around the world. Stay tuned for the latest news and developements on the same.