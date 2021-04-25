MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 25, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 3.49 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: As many as 13.83 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India so far

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has reported more than three lakh new daily infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, for four consecutive days. Over 1.69 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far since the pandemic started in early 2020. The total death toll stood at 1.92 lakh on April 25.
While 1.40 crore patients have recovered, 26.82 lakh cases remain active across the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 14.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India as of April 25. Earlier, priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers for inoculation. Then, senior citizens and people above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities were made eligible to get vaccinated. All adults will be able to get the vaccine starting from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN application for this phase is to begin on April 28. There have been 14.56 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world so far. Of these, 32.25 lakh have died.
  • April 25, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | As many as 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

  • April 25, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 26,82,751. As many as 1,40,85,110 (1.40 crore) COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 25, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,92,311, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • April 25, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,69,60,172 (1.69 crore), according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • April 25, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi’s lockdown may be extended: Report

    The six-day lockdown imposed in Delhi last week, may be extended by another week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, NDTV has reported citing sources. The lockdown in the national capital was scheduled to end tomorrow (April 26).

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 25, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Centre, not states should bear full cost of COVID-19 vaccines: Arvind Subramanian

    Terming India's COVID-19 vaccine pricing as complicated and politicised, former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian yesterday said the Centre and not states should bear the full cost of vaccines.

    Subramanian also said that the price should free for all. “Differentiation and complexity are unethical, unnecessary and difficult to implement,” Subramanian added.

    Read more here

  • April 25, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Arunachal Pradesh shuts down schools from April 26 amid soaring COVID-19 cases

    In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26, an official said yesterday. The internal examinations held so far in the government schools would be counted for assessment of students, and the tests that are scheduled on or after April 26 stand cancelled.

    Read more here

  • April 25, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's healthcare heroes.

  • April 25, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Chief Minister’s Office, Maharashtra: ‘The central government has approved a supply of 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request.’

  • April 25, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi: ‘Five tons of oxygen received at 0415 hours today. Oxygen running in full pressure after a long time.’

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 25, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Bihar reports 12,359 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths

    Bihar's COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,087 yesterday after 56 more people succumbed to rose to the disease, and 12,359 new cases took the tally to 3.90 lakh, the health department said in a bulletin.

    It said that 6,741 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3.06 lakh. The state now has 81,960 active cases. (Input from PTI)

  • April 25, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.66 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.38 crore patients have recovered, 1.89 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 25.52 lakh.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.