Kerala reports over 28,000 positive cases, 30 deaths

Kerala logged 28,469 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 45 health workers, pushing the infection tally to 14.05 lakh as the toll mounted to 5,110 with 30 deaths, the state government said.

As many as 8122 persons have been cured of the infection, taking the recoveries to 11,81,324 Presently 2,18,893 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,26,773 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 22.46 per cent. So far 1,51,16,722 samples have been tested.

The COVID-19 caseload soared to 14,05,655 while the state reported 30 additional deaths, taking the toll to 5110, a government press release said.

On Saturday, 26,685 new cases had been registered in the state. On Sunday, shops and business establishments remained closed and most of the vehicles were off the roads following the 48 hour lockdown like curbs imposed by the state government since Saturday to bring down the number of cases.

While Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of 4,468 cases, followed by Kozhikode 3998 and Malappuram 3123, Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram each reported over 2,000 cases, a government press release said.

Of the positive cases, 338 people had come from outside the state and 26,318 were infected through contact.

A total of 4,70,558 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 19,565 in hospitals. Ernakulam has 35,613 persons under treatment, Kozhikode 29,342 and Malappuram 21,998.