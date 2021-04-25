COVID-19 crisis | US agrees to send Covishield supplies to India, expands funding for Biological E

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

The United States said on April 25 that it will send additional support to India to help in its fight against the coronavirus second wave.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over the phone and offered to send resources and supplies to the Serum Institute of India to increase Covishield production.

The US will also be supplying rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to India.

NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement: “The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India.”

“To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India. The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis.”

Horne further said: “The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for Biological E, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.”

“Additionally, the United States is deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India’s health ministries, and India’s Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID will also quickly work with CDC to support and fast-track the mobilization of emergency resources available to India through the Global Fund."

The US move comes after it faced criticism for not lifting the embargo on the export of raw materials for vaccines.

The SII, which is the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, had urged US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on the exports of raw materials as it affected the production of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots.