Karnataka registers biggest single day spike of 34,804 COVID cases, 143 deaths

Karnataka has reported another biggest single day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426, the Health department said on Sunday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 29,438 cases on Saturday. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 20,733 cases. The day also saw 6,982 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 13,39,201 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 14,426 deaths and 10,62,594 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 2,62,162 active cases, 2,60,670 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 1,492 are in Intensive Care Units. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.70 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.41 per cent.

Among 143 deaths reported on Sunday, 77 were from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (16), Mysuru (9), Kalaburagi (7), Dharwad and Tumakuru (6), Hassan (4), followed by others. Tumakuru, with 1,153 cases, was behind Bengaluru Urban, Kodagu had 1,077, Bengaluru Rural 864 and Mandya 814, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 6,53,656, followed by Mysuru 66,692 and Ballari 46,635. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,67,313, followed by Mysuru 60,499 and Ballari 40,443. A total of over 2,47,22,862 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,76,614 were on Sunday alone.