Maharashtra sees 66,191 new COVID-19 cases, 832 deaths

PTI

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 66,191 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 832 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 42,95,027 and the toll to 64,760, the state health department said.

The state is now left with 6,98,354 active cases.

A total of 61,450 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 35,30,060, the department said in a release.

A record 2,89 535 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 2,57,49,543, it said.

Of the 832 fatalities, 360 occurred in the last 48 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 82.19 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported 5,498 cases during the day, raising the tally to 6,27,644 while 64 fatalities pushed the toll to 12,790, it said.

Mumbai division, including the city and satellite towns, reported 14,296 fresh cases, raising the caseload to 13,15,899 while 144 deaths increased the toll to 22,625.

Nashik division reported 9,937 new cases, including 3,051 in Nashik city, while Pune division added 14,028 infections, including4,653 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 3,047 cases, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 3,636 cases, Latur division 4,644, Akola division 3,414, and Nagpur 13,189, including 5,132 cases in Nagpur city.

COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases 42,95,027, deaths 64,760, recoveries 35,30,060, active 6,98,354, total tests 2,57,49,543, tests today 2,89,535.