Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record one-day spike, Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.84 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Moderna will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine patents during pandemic

Moderna has said it would not enforce patents related to its experimental COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues, a move that would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company's technology.

The company is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, it said in a statement.

