Oct 09, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record one-day spike, Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.84 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 68.3 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 200th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 68,35,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,05,526 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 85 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.62 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Moderna has said it would not enforce patents related to its experimental COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues, a move that would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company's technology.
The company is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, it said in a statement.
Read more here
The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal increased to 2.84 lakh yesterday after the state reported its highest single-day spike of 3,526 new infections, the health department said in a bulletin. The coronavirus death toll in the state mounted to 5,439 with 63 fresh fatalities. The recovery rate stands at 87.9 percent. (Input from PTI)
While 58,27,704 patients have recovered, 1,05,526 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,02,425. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.62 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.54 lakh.
With over 75.76 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 200th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.