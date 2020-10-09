Coronavirus Essential podcast | China joins COVAX initiative for vaccine distribution; Trump safe to return to campaign, says doctor

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
China said that it has joined COVAX, the global COVID-19 vaccine initiative by the World Health Organization. The move comes as the country held separate talks with the international agency regarding its locally produced COVID-19 vaccines.
US President Donald Trump's physician Dr Sean Conley said that the president completed his course of therapy for COVID-19, and it is safe for him to go out into the public.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 07:51 pm