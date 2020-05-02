App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reports zero domestic sales in April

"Since suspending operations in this unprecedented crisis, Honda is taking strong measures for business continuity, safeguarding health and well-being of staff, families & communities at large," HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown.

The company's domestic sales last month stood at nil as all four production facilities suspended operations from March 22 till now following lockdown guidelines issued by the government, HMSI said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major, however, exported 2,630 two-wheelers during the period, it added.

Close

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

related news

"Since suspending operations in this unprecedented crisis, Honda is taking strong measures for business continuity, safeguarding health and well-being of staff, families & communities at large," HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

During lockdown the company continues skilling-up workforce and dealer staff with various e-learning modules, he added.

"Preparations are on to resume operations after receiving respective approvals from the government while re-aligning with supply-chain constraints and evolving market sentiments," Guleria said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 89,000 offences registered, 17,813 people held in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 89,000 offences registered, 17,813 people held in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi discusses reforms in agriculture sector

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi discusses reforms in agriculture sector

'Technical issues leave migrants stuck midway between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh'

'Technical issues leave migrants stuck midway between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh'

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.