Coronavirus state-wise tally November 2: Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally nears 2-lakh mark

Rajasthan reported 1,754 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 1, taking its tally to 1,98,747. With over 16.83 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,83,775 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,27,064 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,25,966 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,27,026 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,83,832 cases

India has recorded more than 82.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.6 lakh are active cases while over 75.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 4.6 crore infections and nearly 12 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

