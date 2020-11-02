Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 81 lakh. There are 5,70,458 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 224th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 81,84,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,22,111 deaths. A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.97 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 91.54 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' has begun. Globally, more than 4.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.99 lakh have died so far.
Delhi reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day
Rajasthan govt to ban sale of fireworks
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Surat sees 220 COVID-19 cases, one death
Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,141 with the addition of 220 cases yesterday, the highest in the state, while one person died and 235 recovered during the day, an official told news agency PTI. The number of people who have died of the infection stands at 1,017.
"Of the 220 new cases, Surat city accounted for 167. It also saw 168 people getting discharged. So far 25,146 people have been discharged in the city, giving it a recovery rate of 93.3 percent," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Over 5k new COVID-19 cases recorded for 5th consecutive day in Delhi
Delhi recorded 5,664 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the infection tally to over 3.92 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 13 percent, authorities said. According to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin, the death toll has risen to 6,562 with 51 more fatalities. This is the fifth day on the trot that the city has reported over 5,000 new cases amid festivities and rising pollution in the city. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan government to ban sale of fireworks
The Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the state in the wake of the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. Protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said while reviewing the coronavirus situation yesterday. He also said the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till November 16. Gehlot was reviewing the situation created by the coronavirus crisis and 'no mask-no entry' and 'war for the pure' campaign of the state government. (PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | TMC slams WB Guv Dhankhar over COVID-19 comment
The ruling Trinamool Congress has criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his comments on the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he was not aware of the situation.
In Siliguri, Dhankhar said the pandemic has exposed the state of the health infrastructure in West Bengal and it could have been better if the state had adopted the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre.
Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said the governor should be aware of schemes like 'Swasthya Sathi' of the Mamata Banerjee government. (PTI)
