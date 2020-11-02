Bihar Election 2020: Poll-bound Bihar’s low COVID-19 figures surprise experts

The novel Coronavirus is surprisingly showing an impressive decline in Bihar even as political rallies and meetings are drawing huge crowds in the poll-bound state.

In contrast to the alarming predictions of a possible spurt in COVID-19 cases during election campaign, made months ago, the state on Monday reported that it has just over 7,400 active cases, with only 10 per cent hospital beds occupied.

The first phase of election in the state on October 28 saw a turnout of over 55 percent. The second and the third phases will be held on November 3 and 7. The counting will be held on November 10.

96.08% patients recover so far

Of the 2.17 lakh COVID-19 cases reported so far, 96.08 per cent patients have recovered, according to the state health department. With an estimated population of 12.5 crore, nearly 1,820 people per million have contracted the virus in the state, which is thrice lower than the national average of 6,175 cases per million people.

Also, with 1,097 deaths, the fatality rate of Bihar is 0.5 per cent, way better than the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Not that the numbers were impressive from the beginning of the pandemic. But the situation improved from July-August as the polls drew near. In mid-July, the state was under fire for low testing amid rising cases. The daily cases rose from close to 500 in the first week of July to about 3,700 in mid-August. On November 1, however, the health department said that the state had recorded 777 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

Swelling crowds in rallies cause for fear

The swelling crowds in poll rallies amidst the festival season raise new infection fears, epidemiologists said.

"We see thousands of people in these rallies and hardly anyone with a mask. It is the responsibility of every political party to ask its followers to follow safety rules,” virologist Dr Shahid Jameel told BBC last week.

The fears have come true, elsewhere. In the US, for example, where elections are scheduled on November 3, Stanford University economists have estimated that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies across the state have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall, according to a paper posted online this weekend, international news agency Reuters reported.

In Bihar, top leaders, including BJP’s election campaign in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, star campaigner Shahnawaz Hussain and member of parliament (MP) Rajiv Pratap Rudy have tested positive for the virus.

Accuracy of rapid antigen tests questionable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have, in election rallies, propagated high recovery rate in the state amid ramped-up tests, leading to a decline in the daily numbers in the past few weeks. Experts, though, are sceptical as 90 percent tests are rapid antigen tests, which give quick results but have less accuracy rates.

Murad Banaji, a senior lecturer of Mathematics at the Middlesex University, London, with interests in disease modelling, has analysed the Bihar COVID-19 figures.

“Even a modest increase in detection would break some chains of transmission and help control the epidemic. But this seems unlikely to fully explain the drop in COVID numbers and the state’s relatively low total count of cases and deaths,” Banaji’s wrote in a recent article “Notes on Bihar’s COVID-19 epidemic”

He cited the example of Delhi, where a new spike in cases have been attributed to more tests by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“Delhi’s per-capita testing, for example, is almost twice that of Bihar’s, and yet Delhi’s cases and deaths per million are many times higher than Bihar’s,” Banaji wrote, suggesting manipulation in Bihar state government’s numbers while not ruling out a resurgence driven by easing restrictions, the festival season and huge election rallies.

The BJP is contesting the three-phase Bihar polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with the Janata Dal (United) and other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.