Coronavirus state-wise tally August 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 75,000

With more than 4.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.79 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (1.96 lakh).
India has recorded more than 20.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,585 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 6,07,384 are active cases while 13,78,105 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Across the country, 6,39,042 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|752
|65
|355
|29
|16
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|82166
|1740
|112870
|8516
|1753
|72
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|700
|58
|1245
|35
|3
|4
|Assam
|15467
|1035
|37224
|1332
|126
|5
|5
|Bihar
|23888
|1887
|43537
|1123
|363
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|530
|5
|777
|62
|20
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2767
|302
|8088
|217
|77
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|12
|973
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10348
|276
|127124
|1008
|4059
|15
|10
|Goa
|2095
|23
|5453
|166
|66
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14766
|86
|50350
|917
|2583
|27
|12
|Haryana
|6205
|72
|32640
|680
|458
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1168
|28
|1865
|103
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7310
|25
|15708
|464
|436
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|9017
|32
|6594
|891
|145
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|75076
|1110
|80281
|5602
|2897
|93
|17
|Kerala
|12019
|495
|18333
|800
|97
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|411
|10
|1177
|13
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8716
|25
|26902
|838
|946
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|146612
|344
|316375
|10854
|16792
|316
|21
|Manipur
|1304
|80
|1905
|43
|8
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|640
|46
|345
|15
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|251
|288
|2
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1755
|52
|819
|134
|6
|25
|Odisha
|13594
|539
|26888
|1150
|235
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|1743
|43
|2808
|140
|70
|5
|27
|Punjab
|6715
|293
|13659
|716
|517
|26
|28
|Rajasthan
|13108
|430
|35131
|1282
|757
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|475
|21
|353
|50
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53486
|698
|221087
|6272
|4571
|110
|31
|Telangana
|21417
|1059
|53239
|1136
|601
|12
|32
|Tripura
|1957
|56
|3860
|67
|36
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3027
|104
|5427
|194
|98
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|43654
|1681
|63402
|2844
|1918
|61
|35
|West Bengal
|23829
|837
|61023
|2061
|1902
|56
|Total#
|607384
|11883
|1378105
|49769
|41585
|886
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
