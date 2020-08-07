Coronavirus state-wise tally August 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 75,000

India has recorded more than 20.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,585 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,07,384 are active cases while 13,78,105 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 4.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.79 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.96 lakh), Karnataka (1.58 lakh) and Delhi (1.41 lakh).

Across the country, 6,39,042 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 752 65 355 29 16 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 82166 1740 112870 8516 1753 72 3 Arunachal Pradesh 700 58 1245 35 3 4 Assam 15467 1035 37224 1332 126 5 5 Bihar 23888 1887 43537 1123 363 8 6 Chandigarh 530 5 777 62 20 7 Chhattisgarh 2767 302 8088 217 77 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 12 973 13 2 9 Delhi 10348 276 127124 1008 4059 15 10 Goa 2095 23 5453 166 66 2 11 Gujarat 14766 86 50350 917 2583 27 12 Haryana 6205 72 32640 680 458 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1168 28 1865 103 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7310 25 15708 464 436 10 15 Jharkhand 9017 32 6594 891 145 9 16 Karnataka 75076 1110 80281 5602 2897 93 17 Kerala 12019 495 18333 800 97 3 18 Ladakh 411 10 1177 13 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 8716 25 26902 838 946 17 20 Maharashtra 146612 344 316375 10854 16792 316 21 Manipur 1304 80 1905 43 8 1 22 Meghalaya 640 46 345 15 5 23 Mizoram 251 288 2 0 24 Nagaland 1755 52 819 134 6 25 Odisha 13594 539 26888 1150 235 10 26 Puducherry 1743 43 2808 140 70 5 27 Punjab 6715 293 13659 716 517 26 28 Rajasthan 13108 430 35131 1282 757 12 29 Sikkim 475 21 353 50 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53486 698 221087 6272 4571 110 31 Telangana 21417 1059 53239 1136 601 12 32 Tripura 1957 56 3860 67 36 5 33 Uttarakhand 3027 104 5427 194 98 34 Uttar Pradesh 43654 1681 63402 2844 1918 61 35 West Bengal 23829 837 61023 2061 1902 56 Total# 607384 11883 1378105 49769 41585 886 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.9 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

