Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 75,000

With more than 4.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.79 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (1.96 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 20.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,585 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,07,384 are active cases while 13,78,105 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 4.79 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.79 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.96 lakh), Karnataka (1.58 lakh) and Delhi (1.41 lakh).

Across the country, 6,39,042 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands75265 35529 16
2Andhra Pradesh821661740 1128708516 175372 
3Arunachal Pradesh70058 124535 3
4Assam154671035 372241332 126
5Bihar238881887 435371123 363
6Chandigarh53077762 20
7Chhattisgarh2767302 8088217 77
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu41612 97313 2
9Delhi10348276 1271241008 405915 
10Goa209523 5453166 66
11Gujarat1476686 50350917 258327 
12Haryana620572 32640680 458
13Himachal Pradesh116828 1865103 14
14Jammu and Kashmir731025 15708464 43610 
15Jharkhand901732 6594891 145
16Karnataka750761110 802815602 289793 
17Kerala12019495 18333800 97
18Ladakh41110 117713 7
19Madhya Pradesh871625 26902838 94617 
20Maharashtra146612344 31637510854 16792316 
21Manipur130480 190543 8
22Meghalaya64046 34515 5
23Mizoram2512880
24Nagaland175552 819134 6
25Odisha13594539 268881150 23510 
26Puducherry174343 2808140 70
27Punjab6715293 13659716 51726 
28Rajasthan13108430 351311282 75712 
29Sikkim47521 35350 1
30Tamil Nadu53486698 2210876272 4571110 
31Telangana214171059 532391136 60112 
32Tripura195756 386067 36
33Uttarakhand3027104 5427194 98
34Uttar Pradesh436541681 634022844 191861 
35West Bengal23829837 610232061 190256 
Total#60738411883 137810549769 41585886 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 1.9 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 10:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

