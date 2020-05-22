Coronavirus state-wise tally May 22: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 41,000

With 41,642 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967), Gujarat (12,905) and Delhi (11,659).
India has recorded 118,447 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 3,583 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 66,330 are active cases while 48,533 people have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Mumbai alone has recorded over 25,000 infections and a death toll of 882.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on May 20, announced seven fare bands for domestic flights, which would resume in a staggered manner from May 25.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2647
|1709
|53
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|203
|54
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1982
|593
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|217
|139
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|128
|59
|0
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|11659
|5567
|194
|10
|Goa
|52
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|12905
|5488
|773
|12
|Haryana
|1031
|681
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|152
|59
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1449
|684
|20
|15
|Jharkhand
|290
|129
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1605
|571
|41
|17
|Kerala
|690
|510
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5981
|2843
|270
|20
|Maharashtra
|41642
|11726
|1454
|21
|Manipur
|25
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1103
|393
|7
|25
|Puducherry
|20
|10
|0#
|26
|Punjab
|2028
|1819
|39
|27
|Rajasthan
|6227
|3485
|151
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|13967
|6282
|94
|29
|Telangana
|1699
|1035
|45
|30
|Tripura
|173
|148
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|146
|54
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|5515
|3204
|138
|33
|West Bengal
|3197
|1193
|259
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1620
|Total#
|118447
|48534
|3583
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 51 lakh infections and more than 3.32 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University CSSE.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.