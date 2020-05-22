App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 22: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 41,000

With 41,642 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967), Gujarat (12,905) and Delhi (11,659).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 118,447 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 3,583 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 66,330 are active cases while 48,533 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 41,642 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967), Gujarat (12,905) and Delhi (11,659).

Mumbai alone has recorded over 25,000 infections and a death toll of 882.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on May 20, announced seven fare bands for domestic flights, which would resume in a staggered manner from May 25.

Screen Shot 2020-05-22 at 9.02.02 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2647170953
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam203544
5Bihar198259311
6Chandigarh2171393
7Chhattisgarh128590
8Dadra Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi116595567194
10Goa5270
11Gujarat129055488773
12Haryana103168115
13Himachal Pradesh152593
14Jammu and Kashmir144968420
15Jharkhand2901293
16Karnataka160557141
17Kerala6905104
18Ladakh44430
19Madhya Pradesh59812843270
20Maharashtra41642117261454
21Manipur2520
22Meghalaya14121
23Mizoram110
24Odisha11033937
25Puducherry20100#
26Punjab2028181939
27Rajasthan62273485151
28Tamil Nadu13967628294
29Telangana1699103545
30Tripura1731480
31Uttarakhand146541
32Uttar Pradesh55153204138
33West Bengal31971193259
Cases being reassigned to states1620
Total#118447485343583
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 51 lakh infections and more than 3.32 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 09:18 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on May 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

China kicks off delayed parliament session, sets no annual GDP target due to COVID-19 crisis

China kicks off delayed parliament session, sets no annual GDP target due to COVID-19 crisis

Amitabh Kant writes: The power of collectivised solutions in fighting a COVID-19 pandemic

Amitabh Kant writes: The power of collectivised solutions in fighting a COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.