Coronavirus state-wise tally May 22: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross 41,000

India has recorded 118,447 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 3,583 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 66,330 are active cases while 48,533 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 41,642 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967), Gujarat (12,905) and Delhi (11,659).

Mumbai alone has recorded over 25,000 infections and a death toll of 882.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on May 20, announced seven fare bands for domestic flights, which would resume in a staggered manner from May 25.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2647 1709 53 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 203 54 4 5 Bihar 1982 593 11 6 Chandigarh 217 139 3 7 Chhattisgarh 128 59 0 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 11659 5567 194 10 Goa 52 7 0 11 Gujarat 12905 5488 773 12 Haryana 1031 681 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 152 59 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1449 684 20 15 Jharkhand 290 129 3 16 Karnataka 1605 571 41 17 Kerala 690 510 4 18 Ladakh 44 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5981 2843 270 20 Maharashtra 41642 11726 1454 21 Manipur 25 2 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1103 393 7 25 Puducherry 20 10 0# 26 Punjab 2028 1819 39 27 Rajasthan 6227 3485 151 28 Tamil Nadu 13967 6282 94 29 Telangana 1699 1035 45 30 Tripura 173 148 0 31 Uttarakhand 146 54 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 5515 3204 138 33 West Bengal 3197 1193 259 Cases being reassigned to states 1620 Total# 118447 48534 3583 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 51 lakh infections and more than 3.32 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

