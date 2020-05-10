App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 10: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 20,000

With 20,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,796) and Delhi (6,542).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 62,939 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,109 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 41,472 are active cases while 19,358 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/Migrated
Deaths (more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh193088744
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam63342
5Bihar5913225
6Chandigarh169242
7Chhattisgarh59430
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi6542202073
10Goa770
11Gujarat77962091472
12Haryana6752909
13Himachal Pradesh50382
14Jammu and Kashmir8363689
15Jharkhand156783
16Karnataka79438630
17Kerala5054854
18Ladakh42170
19Madhya Pradesh36141676215
20Maharashtra202283800779
21Manipur220
22Meghalaya13101
23Mizoram110
24Odisha294632
25Puducherry960
26Punjab176215731
27Rajasthan37082026106
28Tamil Nadu6535182444
29Telengana116375030
30Tripura13420
31Uttarakhand67461
32Uttar Pradesh3373149974
33West Bengal1786372171
Total number of confirmed cases in India62939*193582109

Globally, nearly 40.2 lakh infections and over 2.79 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 10, 2020 09:33 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

