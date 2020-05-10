Coronavirus state-wise tally May 10: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 20,000

With 20,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,796) and Delhi (6,542).
India has recorded 62,939 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,109 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 41,472 are active cases while 19,358 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
Deaths (more than 70% cases due to comorbidities)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1930
|887
|44
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|63
|34
|2
|5
|Bihar
|591
|322
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|169
|24
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|43
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|6542
|2020
|73
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|7796
|2091
|472
|12
|Haryana
|675
|290
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|836
|368
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|156
|78
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|794
|386
|30
|17
|Kerala
|505
|485
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3614
|1676
|215
|20
|Maharashtra
|20228
|3800
|779
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|294
|63
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1762
|157
|31
|27
|Rajasthan
|3708
|2026
|106
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|6535
|1824
|44
|29
|Telengana
|1163
|750
|30
|30
|Tripura
|134
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|67
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3373
|1499
|74
|33
|West Bengal
|1786
|372
|171
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|62939*
|19358
|2109
Globally, nearly 40.2 lakh infections and over 2.79 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
