Coronavirus state-wise tally May 10: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 20,000

India has recorded 62,939 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,109 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 41,472 are active cases while 19,358 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With 20,228 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,796) and Delhi (6,542).

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths (more than 70% cases due to comorbidities) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1930 887 44 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 63 34 2 5 Bihar 591 322 5 6 Chandigarh 169 24 2 7 Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6542 2020 73 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 7796 2091 472 12 Haryana 675 290 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 836 368 9 15 Jharkhand 156 78 3 16 Karnataka 794 386 30 17 Kerala 505 485 4 18 Ladakh 42 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 20 Maharashtra 20228 3800 779 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 294 63 2 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1762 157 31 27 Rajasthan 3708 2026 106 28 Tamil Nadu 6535 1824 44 29 Telengana 1163 750 30 30 Tripura 134 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 67 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3373 1499 74 33 West Bengal 1786 372 171 Total number of confirmed cases in India 62939* 19358 2109

Globally, nearly 40.2 lakh infections and over 2.79 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.