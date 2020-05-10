Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 60,000; death toll at 1,981
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 59,662
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 59,662. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,981. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad is underway.Globally, there have been over 40.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.79 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today issued fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown period.
While the nationwide lockdown will be place till at least May 17, reopening of industries has been allowed in non-hotspot areas. This also comes just days after the gas leak incident in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | 2 members of White House task force in quarantine
Two members of the White House coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation's most secure buildings is immune from the virus. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | Musk threatens to exit California over restrictions
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has threatened to pull the company's factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.
On Twitter, Musk also threatened to sue over Alameda County Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco.
“Frankly, this is the final straw,” he tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.” He wrote that whether the company keeps any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE updates | Five migrant labourers died and 15 were injured in Madhya Pradesh last night when a truck they were travelling in, overturned. This happened about 200 km away from Bhopal, reports suggest.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | First batch of 326 Indians stranded in UK arrives in Mumbai
The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived in Mumbai from London earlier today.
The special evacuation flight AI 130, a Boeing 777 plane which departed from London yesterday, landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at around 1.30 am with 326 Indians, PTI has reported.
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE updates | Pakistan eases lockdown even as cases rise
Pakistan began easing the month-long lockdown yesterday despite a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases which has now crossed the 28,000-mark with 618 deaths.
Doctors have warned against easing restrictions. Representative of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) have demanded that the government observe World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols and implement strict lockdown. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | 11 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, toll nears 100
Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in West Bengal, raising the death toll in the state to 99, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said yesterday.
At least 108 more people have tested positive for the virus in the state, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,786.
West Bengal has attributed 72 deaths to comorbidities — cases where COVID-19 was incidental. Bandyopadhyay said the number of active cases stands at 1,243. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 59,662. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 17,847 patients have recovered, 1,981 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 39,834. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, Turkey, Brazil and Peru are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 40.2 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.79 lakh.
With over 13 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.