Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 60,000; death toll at 1,981

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 59,662. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,981. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad is underway.

Globally, there have been over 40.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.79 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries.