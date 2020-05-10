Indian Railways to start special passenger trains from May 12, bookings on IRCTC website from tomorrow

The Indian Railways will be gradually starting passenger train operations from May 12, initially, with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys), the government has said.

It has said that these special trains will run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The booking for reservation in these trains will start from May 11 at 4 pm, the government has said, adding that the booking option will be available only on IRCTC website.

"Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations," the government has said.

"It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train," it added.

The railways had shut services after a national lockdown was announced following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The government is currently running special services, called Shramik special trains, for stranded migrants to travel back to their respective states.