Coronavirus state-wise tally June 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross the 10,000 mark

With nearly 1.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (66,602), Tamil Nadu (64,603) and Gujarat (28,371).
India has recorded 4,56,183 cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,476 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,83,022 are active cases while 2,58,684 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.
Across most states, the number of recoveries is higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|40
|0
|50
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5284
|4599
|119
|10002
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|126
|22
|0
|148
|4
|Assam
|2060
|3762
|9
|5831
|5
|Bihar
|1993
|6104
|56
|8153
|6
|Chandigarh
|90
|322
|6
|418
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|797
|1553
|12
|2362
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|91
|29
|0
|120
|9
|Delhi
|24988
|39313
|2301
|66602
|10
|Goa
|703
|205
|1
|909
|11
|Gujarat
|6148
|20513
|1710
|28371
|12
|Haryana
|4844
|6498
|178
|11520
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|324
|443
|8
|775
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2507
|3642
|87
|6236
|15
|Jharkhand
|654
|1520
|11
|2185
|16
|Karnataka
|3567
|6004
|150
|9721
|17
|Kerala
|1620
|1809
|22
|3451
|18
|Ladakh
|783
|148
|1
|932
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2401
|9335
|525
|12261
|20
|Maharashtra
|62848
|69631
|6531
|139010
|21
|Manipur
|663
|258
|0
|921
|22
|Meghalaya
|8
|37
|1
|46
|23
|Mizoram
|133
|9
|0
|142
|24
|Nagaland
|189
|141
|0
|330
|25
|Odisha
|1465
|3988
|17
|5470
|26
|Puducherry
|228
|165
|9
|402
|27
|Punjab
|1245
|3047
|105
|4397
|28
|Rajasthan
|3049
|12213
|365
|15627
|29
|Sikkim
|50
|29
|0
|79
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|28431
|35339
|833
|64603
|31
|Telangana
|5109
|4224
|220
|9553
|32
|Tripura
|451
|807
|1
|1259
|33
|Uttarakhand
|903
|1602
|30
|2535
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6189
|12116
|588
|18893
|35
|West Bengal
|4930
|9218
|580
|14728
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8141
|8141
|Total#
|183022
|258685
|14476
|456183
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 91.8 lakh infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
