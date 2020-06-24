App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross the 10,000 mark

With nearly 1.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (66,602), Tamil Nadu (64,603) and Gujarat (28,371).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 4,56,183 cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,476 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,83,022 are active cases while 2,58,684 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

Across most states, the number of recoveries is higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

Screen Shot 2020-06-24 at 9.09.17 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1040050
2Andhra Pradesh5284459911910002
3Arunachal Pradesh126220148
4Assam2060376295831
5Bihar19936104568153
6Chandigarh903226418
7Chhattisgarh7971553122362
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu91290120
9Delhi2498839313230166602
10Goa7032051909
11Gujarat614820513171028371
12Haryana4844649817811520
13Himachal Pradesh3244438775
14Jammu and Kashmir25073642876236
15Jharkhand6541520112185
16Karnataka356760041509721
17Kerala16201809223451
18Ladakh7831481932
19Madhya Pradesh2401933552512261
20Maharashtra62848696316531139010
21Manipur6632580921
22Meghalaya837146
23Mizoram13390142
24Nagaland1891410330
25Odisha14653988175470
26Puducherry2281659402
27Punjab124530471054397
28Rajasthan30491221336515627
29Sikkim5029079
30Tamil Nadu284313533983364603
31Telangana510942242209553
32Tripura45180711259
33Uttarakhand9031602302535
34Uttar Pradesh61891211658818893
35West Bengal4930921858014728
Cases being reassigned to states81418141
Total#18302225868514476456183
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 91.8 lakh infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:36 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

