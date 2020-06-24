Coronavirus state-wise tally June 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross the 10,000 mark

India has recorded 4,56,183 cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,476 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,83,022 are active cases while 2,58,684 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With nearly 1.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (66,602), Tamil Nadu (64,603) and Gujarat (28,371).

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi.

Across most states, the number of recoveries is higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 40 0 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 5284 4599 119 10002 3 Arunachal Pradesh 126 22 0 148 4 Assam 2060 3762 9 5831 5 Bihar 1993 6104 56 8153 6 Chandigarh 90 322 6 418 7 Chhattisgarh 797 1553 12 2362 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 91 29 0 120 9 Delhi 24988 39313 2301 66602 10 Goa 703 205 1 909 11 Gujarat 6148 20513 1710 28371 12 Haryana 4844 6498 178 11520 13 Himachal Pradesh 324 443 8 775 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2507 3642 87 6236 15 Jharkhand 654 1520 11 2185 16 Karnataka 3567 6004 150 9721 17 Kerala 1620 1809 22 3451 18 Ladakh 783 148 1 932 19 Madhya Pradesh 2401 9335 525 12261 20 Maharashtra 62848 69631 6531 139010 21 Manipur 663 258 0 921 22 Meghalaya 8 37 1 46 23 Mizoram 133 9 0 142 24 Nagaland 189 141 0 330 25 Odisha 1465 3988 17 5470 26 Puducherry 228 165 9 402 27 Punjab 1245 3047 105 4397 28 Rajasthan 3049 12213 365 15627 29 Sikkim 50 29 0 79 30 Tamil Nadu 28431 35339 833 64603 31 Telangana 5109 4224 220 9553 32 Tripura 451 807 1 1259 33 Uttarakhand 903 1602 30 2535 34 Uttar Pradesh 6189 12116 588 18893 35 West Bengal 4930 9218 580 14728 Cases being reassigned to states 8141 8141 Total# 183022 258685 14476 456183 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 91.8 lakh infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy