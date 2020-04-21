Coronavirus state-wise tally April 21: Maharashtra, Delhi record highest number of cases

With over 4,666 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,081) and Gujarat (1,939).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 18,601, which includes 590 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 14,759 are active cases while 3,251 have been cured or discharged.
The data is as per the daily 8 AM update on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On April 20, the Kerala government rolled back some of the easing on restrictions it had announced, such as opening of restaurants and bookshops.
The move came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the state not to dilute the restrictions during the nationwide lockdown.
The health ministry on April 20 said the rate at which COVID-19 cases are doubling in India has lowered to 7.5 days from 3.4 days.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|722
|92
|20
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|113
|42
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|26
|13
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|25
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2081
|431
|47
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1939
|131
|71
|11
|Haryana
|254
|127
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|368
|71
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|46
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|408
|112
|16
|16
|Kerala
|408
|291
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1485
|127
|74
|19
|Maharashtra
|4666
|572
|232
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|74
|24
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|245
|38
|16
|27
|Rajasthan
|1576
|205
|25
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1520
|457
|17
|29
|Telengana
|873
|190
|23
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|46
|18
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|1184
|140
|18
|32
|West Bengal
|392
|73
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|18601*
|3252
|590
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 2.4 million people confirmed cases and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
