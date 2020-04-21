App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 21: Maharashtra, Delhi record highest number of cases

With over 4,666 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,081) and Gujarat (1,939).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 18,601, which includes 590 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 14,759 are active cases while 3,251 have been cured or discharged.

The data is as per the daily 8 AM update on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

On April 20, the Kerala government rolled back some of the easing on restrictions it had announced, such as opening of restaurants and bookshops.

The move came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the state not to dilute the restrictions during the nationwide lockdown.

The health ministry on April 20 said the rate at which COVID-19 cases are doubling in India has lowered to 7.5 days from 3.4 days.

Screen Shot 2020-04-21 at 8.40.21 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands16110
2Andhra Pradesh7229220
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam35191
5Bihar113422
6Chandigarh26130
7Chhattisgarh36250
8Delhi208143147
9Goa770
10Gujarat193913171
11Haryana2541273
12Himachal Pradesh39161
13Jammu and Kashmir368715
14Jharkhand4602
15Karnataka40811216
16Kerala4082913
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh148512774
19Maharashtra4666572232
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1101
22Mizoram100
23Nagaland000
24Odisha74241
25Puducherry730
26Punjab2453816
27Rajasthan157620525
28Tamil Nadu152045717
29Telengana87319023
30Tripura210
31Uttarakhand46180
32Uttar Pradesh118414018
32West Bengal3927312
Total number of confirmed cases in India18601*3252590
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.4 million people confirmed cases and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:03 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

