Coronavirus state-wise tally April 21: Maharashtra, Delhi record highest number of cases

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 18,601, which includes 590 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 14,759 are active cases while 3,251 have been cured or discharged.

The data is as per the daily 8 AM update on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 4,666 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,081) and Gujarat (1,939).

On April 20, the Kerala government rolled back some of the easing on restrictions it had announced, such as opening of restaurants and bookshops.

The move came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the state not to dilute the restrictions during the nationwide lockdown.

The health ministry on April 20 said the rate at which COVID-19 cases are doubling in India has lowered to 7.5 days from 3.4 days.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 113 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2081 431 47 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 1939 131 71 11 Haryana 254 127 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 368 71 5 14 Jharkhand 46 0 2 15 Karnataka 408 112 16 16 Kerala 408 291 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1485 127 74 19 Maharashtra 4666 572 232 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 74 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 245 38 16 27 Rajasthan 1576 205 25 28 Tamil Nadu 1520 457 17 29 Telengana 873 190 23 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 46 18 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1184 140 18 32 West Bengal 392 73 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 18601* 3252 590 *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.4 million people confirmed cases and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.