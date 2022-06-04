English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Controversial Layer's Shot body spray advertisement taken down on I&B Ministry orders

    On Twitter, a body spray company is being criticised for making light of a serious issue like rape.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 04, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on June 4 wrote to Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms to remove video advertisements of a deodorant brand called Shot for their alleged obscene content.

     

     

    The ministry also said an enquiry is being conducted in accordance with the advertising code.

    Close

    Related stories

    The I&B Ministry also said the TV channel on which it aired, has already taken it down.

    After the advertisement was brought to the attention of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairman Swati Maliwal, she wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting that the advertising be removed.

    Swati Maliwal told ANI that the deodorant commercial openly promotes rape mentality in the society.

    "We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered and ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying.

    After running advertisements that some found highly unpleasant and encouraging rape culture, the Indian body spray company has been criticised on Twitter.

    A twitter user said, "How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?"

    Another user tweeted, "This ad shouldn't offend you on behalf of women, it should offend you as a human being. I'm absolutely disgusted that there are real people who will find this funny, because the ones who made this sure did. Utterly nauseating."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #advertisement #controversial #deodorant #I&B ministry
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 05:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.