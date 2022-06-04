Controversial Layer's Shot body spray advertisement taken down on I&B Ministry orders

Representative Image

The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on June 4 wrote to Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms to remove video advertisements of a deodorant brand called Shot for their alleged obscene content.



Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code. pic.twitter.com/ozcfzQEMAA

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

The ministry also said an enquiry is being conducted in accordance with the advertising code.

The I&B Ministry also said the TV channel on which it aired, has already taken it down.



An inappropriate & derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. I & B Ministry has asked Twitter & YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this ad. The TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on directions of the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/u3bE03X1xH — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 4, 2022



After the advertisement was brought to the attention of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairman Swati Maliwal, she wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting that the advertising be removed.

Swati Maliwal told ANI that the deodorant commercial openly promotes rape mentality in the society.

"We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered and ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying.

(Layer'r Shot) Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country. We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered & ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms: Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/A200SZ9kGu— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

After running advertisements that some found highly unpleasant and encouraging rape culture, the Indian body spray company has been criticised on Twitter.

A twitter user said, "How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?"

Another user tweeted, "This ad shouldn't offend you on behalf of women, it should offend you as a human being. I'm absolutely disgusted that there are real people who will find this funny, because the ones who made this sure did. Utterly nauseating."