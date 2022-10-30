Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates 3 flights connecting 5 cities in North-East

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

As part of the ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia and MoS Civil Aviation Gen Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) inaugurated three flights connecting five cities of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram on October 30.

The flight connecting Imphal-Aizawl-Imphal will commence from October 30 and operate five times a week, according to a government statement. Flight connecting Shillong-Lilabari-Shillong will start from October 31 and operate four times a week, while the same connecting Lilabari-Ziro-Lilabari will commence from October 30 and operate two times a week.

The flights will be operated by Alliance Air.

In his address, Scindia emphasied that such a significant step in the northeastern region would provide air connectivity to every part of the country.

The minister also announced that under International UDAN, two new routes of Agartala-Chittagong-Agartala and Imphal-Mandalay-Imphal will be operationalised to expand the scope of air connectivity in the north-eastern states from national to the international level.

Gen Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) said the additional air connectivity being provided for the north-eastern region will facilitate the travel between the states and help people traveling for various purposes and contribute to the growth of the region.

The inauguration was also attended by Pema Khandu Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, N Biren Singh Chief Minister, Manipur, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam, Conrad Sangama, Chief Minister of Meghalaya (by a pre-recorded video message), and Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, among others.