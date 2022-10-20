IndiGo introduces 8 new flights to boost domestic connectivity

live bse live

Domestic budget carrier IndiGo announced on October 20 that it has introduced eight new flights, with an aim to enhance domestic connectivity. The airline has introduced exclusive flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi-Bhubaneshwar and Indore-Chandigarh routes in its winter schedule for 2022.

Out of these new connections, the Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be an RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) route under the government's UDAN Scheme, according to a company statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “We are pleased to enhance connectivity and accessibility by introducing exclusive flights on new domestic routes between seven states. We will start direct flights between Bhopal and Udaipur under the UDAN scheme.”

He added: “Enhanced connectivity between the political and commercial capitals of these states will help bolster economic growth through increased trade opportunities and tourist footprint. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

According to the airline, not only are the new destinations popular tourist destinations but also serve as manufacturing centres of various industrial goods.

For instance, Ranchi provides easy access to numerous waterfalls located in the vicinity of the city, while Ahmedabad, which is situated on the banks of the Sabarmati River, is known for its cotton textiles. Similarly, Bhopal is known as the City of Lakes and has major industries engaged in producing cotton textiles, jute, and electrical products. Enhanced accessibility in all of the cities on the new routes will help “magnify the socio-economic and cultural growth of the country”, the airline said.