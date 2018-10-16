App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 03:21 PM IST

Chennai may face water crisis as private tankers go on indefinite strike

The Tamil Nadu Private Water Tanker Operators Association began the strike on October 15, halting nearly 4,136 water tankers from serving in and around the city.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chennai may face water crisis in the coming days as owners of private water tankers have announced an indefinite strike in protest against the restrictions on groundwater extraction as well as the closure of borewells in Poonamallee, reports The Hindu.

The Tamil Nadu Private Water Tanker Operators Association began the strike on October 15, halting nearly 4,136 water tankers from serving in and around the city. The association is seeking permission to draw groundwater.

The issue surfaced last week after revenue officials in the city’s periphery closed down borewells and prohibited private water tankers from drawing groundwater, following a recent Madras High Court directive.

The high court, in its order, made it clear that those extracting groundwater illegally are punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code that attract theft.

The court categorised blocks for groundwater management and prohibited extraction from over-exploited and critical blocks.

Unhappy over the order, the private water tanker association called the strike and stopped service.

The indefinite strike can result in a severe water crisis in the coming days, as several commercial establishments and large apartment complexes will soon use up their buffer water.

“We want the State government to give us permission to draw water to bridge the gap in municipal supply. We also want compensation for the damage to borewells,” N Nijalingam, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Water Tankers Operators Association told the publication.

He further added that tankers from other regions such as Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiris would join the strike.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 03:21 pm

