Chandrayaan 2 Launch LIVE Updates: India's 2nd lunar mission lifts off, 'taking billion dreams to Moon'

Chandrayaan 2 has lift off from Sriharikota

Chandrayaan 2 will travel to the Moon over the next 48 days. The mission is expected to culminate in September with the lander ‘Vikram’ making a soft landing and rover ‘Pragyan’ conducting scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

If successful, India will become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon. ISRO will become the fourth space agency to do so. This is the first time such a mission is being attempted close to Moon’s South Pole.