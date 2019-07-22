Chandrayaan 2 Launch LIVE Updates: India's 2nd lunar mission lifts off, 'taking billion dreams to Moon'

Live now
Jul 22, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
About 10 minutes since the launch, all parameters continue to be normal.
The cryogenic stage of the rocket has ignited. This was met with a huge applause at the ISRO command centre.
Heat shield of the rocket has successfully separated.
All parameters seem to be normal so far.
Chandrayaan 2 has lift off from Sriharikota
Chandrayaan 2 will travel to the Moon over the next 48 days. The mission is expected to culminate in September with the lander ‘Vikram’ making a soft landing and rover ‘Pragyan’ conducting scientific experiments on the lunar surface.
If successful, India will become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon. ISRO will become the fourth space agency to do so. This is the first time such a mission is being attempted close to Moon’s South Pole.
JUST IN: Chandrayaan 2 has lift off on board ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, taking a “billion dreams to the Moon”.
T-minus 5 minutes until Chandrayaan 2’s launch