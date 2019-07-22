App
Jul 22, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2 Launch LIVE Updates: India's 2nd lunar mission lifts off, 'taking billion dreams to Moon'

Live updates of the Chandrayaan 2 launch — India's second mission to the Moon. It has launched aboard a GSLV Mark-III rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

  • Jul 22, 02:14 PM (IST)

    • WATCH LIVE STREAM: Chandrayaan 2’s launch from Sriharikota

  • Jul 22, 02:54 PM (IST)
  • Jul 22, 02:53 PM (IST)

    About 10 minutes since the launch, all parameters continue to be normal.

  • Jul 22, 02:50 PM (IST)

    The cryogenic stage of the rocket has ignited. This was met with a huge applause at the ISRO command centre.

  • Jul 22, 02:48 PM (IST)
  • Jul 22, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Heat shield of the rocket has successfully separated.

  • Jul 22, 02:46 PM (IST)

    All parameters seem to be normal so far.

  • Jul 22, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2 has lift off from Sriharikota

    Chandrayaan 2 will travel to the Moon over the next 48 days. The mission is expected to culminate in September with the lander ‘Vikram’ making a soft landing and rover ‘Pragyan’ conducting scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

    If successful, India will become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon. ISRO will become the fourth space agency to do so. This is the first time such a mission is being attempted close to Moon’s South Pole.

  • Jul 22, 02:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Chandrayaan 2 has lift off on board ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, taking a “billion dreams to the Moon”.

  • Jul 22, 02:38 PM (IST)

    T-minus 5 minutes until Chandrayaan 2’s launch

