MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Centre mulls permitting domestic airlines to operate at full capacity: Report

Domestic flight operations had resumed on May 25, 2020, after a gap of two months due to COVID-induced travel restrictions.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

The government and airlines are discussing the possibility of the latter operating their domestic services at full capacity.

However, airlines have requested the government to delay the permit since they will not be able to operate any more capacity profitably, Business Standard reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has currently permitted carriers to run domestic flights at 80 percent capacity, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: IndiGo's seven-city move, data from smaller airports show a shift in Indian aviation industry

"The government intends to take things back to normalcy and that's why it is seeking suggestions to remove the cap on capacity from the middle of January. A decision will be taken soon," an official told the publication.

All airlines, except IndiGo, have asked the government to postpone such a decision till March, since forward-booking for the next three months is weak, the report said.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Domestic flight operations had resumed on May 25, 2020, after a gap of two months due to COVID-induced travel restrictions. The Centre had initially allowed airlines to operate at 33 percent capacity, which was subsequently increased in a staggered manner.

According to DGCA data, SpiceJet’s passenger load factor (PLF) was 78 percent in December 2020, while IndiGo's was 71.5 percent. Air India and Vistara recorded PLF of 66.9 percent and 66.8 percent respectively.

Air Asia India's PLF during the month was 65.1 percent, and GoAir's was 66.3 percent.

International flight operations remain suspended, but some flights are permitted through air bubble arrangements with other countries and the Vande Bharat Mission.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #aviation #India
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:47 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.