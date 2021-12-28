COVID-19 booster dose: Centre in talks with Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to test mRNA vaccine

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd now plans to initiate trials for booster dose and for use among children after completing the ongoing trials, according to a report. (Representative image)

In the wake of the rising cases of Omicron variant of novel coronavirus, the Union government is in discussion with Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd to consider its mRNA vaccine for booster dose.

Gennova’s messenger RNA or mRNA vaccine is in the late-stage trial. It has completed phase 2 studies and has progressed well in the third phase, News18 reported.

“By the end of January, next year, the company is hoping to complete the trial and apply for gaining emergency use authorisation from the drug controller general of India (DCGI),” the report said quoting a senior government health ministry official.

The Department of Biotechnology had earlier provided seed funding for the development of Gennova's novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19. In collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA, Gennova has developed an mRNA vaccine candidate (HGCO19), with demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models, the report said.

The company now plans to initiate trials for booster dose and for use among children after completing the ongoing trials, said the report said quoting the above mentioned official. He further added that “the discussions over the booster dose have already begun with the DCGI. We have hinted that they can start trials on boosters soon…”

Reportedly, Gennova’s vaccine could be a “big opportunity for India” as global studies show mRNA works as good boosters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 announced that a third dose would be given to those who have been vaccinated twice but are over 60 and suffer from comorbidities.

In a press conference on December 24, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said discussions are going on to look at different aspects of booster dose.

"There is a COVID working group, which has debated on it several times that those recommendations to the subcommittee of the National Technical Advisory Group of immunisation following which it goes to the main technical advisory group of immunisation and then to NEGVAC which will then be accepted by the Ministry of Health," he said. "So, deliberations are going on and we are reviewing all the scientific data from across the world as well as from India. We are deliberating and we are formulating our policy," he said.