Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Celebrate Ganesh festival with simplicity: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

In her appeal to 'mandals' or organising bodies, the mayor has asked them to celebrate the festival as an 'Aarogya Utsav'.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday expressed the need to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh festival with simplicity.

Pednekar made this appeal while reviewing preparedness of 'Arogya Utsav' announced by famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Close

The mandal has cancelled celebration of the festival, beginning August 22, in a traditional manner in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, it would organise a blood donation camp and a plasma donation programme in coordination with the civic body during the festival period of ten days.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kishori Pednekar #mumbai

