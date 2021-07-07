MARKET NEWS

Cabinet Reshuffle | 43 new ministers to take oath today; Scindia, Sonowal & Lekhi among new faces

The Cabinet reshuffle came days ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on July 19

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As many as 43 leaders will take oath as ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet on July 7, news agency ANI reported.

This is  first cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in 2019.

The new faces likely to make it to the Cabinet,  include Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress for the BJP last year ahead of regime change in Madhya Pradesh, and Sarbananda Sonowal, who was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam Chief Minister after the BJP won a second term in the northeastern state in May.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Pashupati Paras, former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel and New Delhi MP, Meenakshi Lekhi also made it to the list.

READ: PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: A look at the rules and the process before the final names are announced 

The Union Cabinet can have 81 members, as per the rule. There were 53 ministers in the PM Modi's cabinet but a series of them, including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, resigned hours before the names were announced.

Among other names in the list of 43 ministers include, BJP general secretary Bhpender Yadav, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP MP from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttarakhand MP AJay Bhatt, to name a few.

For quite some time now, speculation about a possible union cabinet reshuffle were rife.  Prime Minister held several rounds of discussion with senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party Chief Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in the last few days. PM Modi has personally reviewed the performance of existing ministers.

The reshuffle comes days ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19.

On July 7, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka as President Ram Nath Kovind also announced reshuffle and appointment of seven other Governors.

The present Modi government took oath on May 30, 2019. It had 57 ministers (24 Cabinet Ministers, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State), 12 more than the first government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 303 seats and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats in 2019 general elections.

Here is the complete lost of 43 leaders who will take oath today :

  1. Narayan Tatu Rane

  2. Sarbananda Sonowal

  3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

  4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

  8. Kiren Rijiju

  9. Raj Kumar Singh

  10. Hardeep Singh Puri

  11. Mansukh Mandaviya

  12. Bhupender Yadav

  13. Parshottam Rupala

  14. G Kishan Reddy

  15. Anurag Singh Thakur

  16. Pankaj Choudhary

  17. Anupriya Singh Patel

  18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

  19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

  20. Shobha Karandlaj

  21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

  22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

  23. Meenakashi Lekhi

  24. Annpurna Devi

  25. A. Narayanaswamy

  26. Kaushal Kishore

  27.  Ajay Bhatt

  28. BL Verma

  29.  Ajay Kumar

  30. Chauhan Devusinh

  31.  Bhagwanth Khuba

  32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

  33.  Pratima Bhoumik

  34. Subhas Sarkar

  35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

  36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

  37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

  38. Bishweswar Tudu

  39. Shantanu Thakur

  40. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

  41. John Barla

  42. Dr. L. Murugan

  43. Nisith PramanikFollow LIVE updates of the Cabinet reshuffle here
Tags: #Cabinet #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Jul 7, 2021 04:56 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.