Cabinet Reshuffle | 43 new ministers to take oath today; Scindia, Sonowal & Lekhi among new faces

As many as 43 leaders will take oath as ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet on July 7, news agency ANI reported.

This is first cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in 2019.



43 leaders to take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur to also take the oath.

The new faces likely to make it to the Cabinet, include Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress for the BJP last year ahead of regime change in Madhya Pradesh, and Sarbananda Sonowal, who was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam Chief Minister after the BJP won a second term in the northeastern state in May.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Pashupati Paras, former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel and New Delhi MP, Meenakshi Lekhi also made it to the list.

The Union Cabinet can have 81 members, as per the rule. There were 53 ministers in the PM Modi's cabinet but a series of them, including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, resigned hours before the names were announced.

Among other names in the list of 43 ministers include, BJP general secretary Bhpender Yadav, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP MP from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttarakhand MP AJay Bhatt, to name a few.

For quite some time now, speculation about a possible union cabinet reshuffle were rife. Prime Minister held several rounds of discussion with senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party Chief Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in the last few days. PM Modi has personally reviewed the performance of existing ministers.

The reshuffle comes days ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19.

On July 7, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka as President Ram Nath Kovind also announced reshuffle and appointment of seven other Governors.

The present Modi government took oath on May 30, 2019. It had 57 ministers (24 Cabinet Ministers, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State), 12 more than the first government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 303 seats and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats in 2019 general elections.