Bypolls Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes to happen today

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 24, 2019 04:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
When is the result expected?
How things stack-up
2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls result today
When is the result expected?
Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am. Just like the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the final result is expected to be slightly delayed as match of VVPAT slips would take time.
However, with known leads by around 11.00 am, the result is likely to be clear by early afternoon.
Counting of votes will also be held in Lok Sabha seats of Satara, Maharashtra and Samastipur, Bihar, which were held by the NCP and the LJP, respectively.
Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, counting will be held for the maximum 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The other states where bypolls were held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.
Counting of votes will happen today for 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where bypolls were held two days ago.
The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of these Assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.
These bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster.
A turnout of 57 percent was recorded for these elections on Monday (October 21).
Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates as votes are counted throughout the country for a number of by-elections, and the results are declared. Stay tuned.