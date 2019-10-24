Bypolls Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes to happen today

Counting of votes will happen today for 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where bypolls were held two days ago.

The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of these Assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

These bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster.

A turnout of 57 percent was recorded for these elections on Monday (October 21).