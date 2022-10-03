English
    Businessman and filmmaker Atlas Ramachandran passes away in Dubai at 80

    According to the reports, Ramachandran passed away in the late hours of Sunday at Dubai's Aster Hospital due to a heart attack after battling age-related illnesses.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

    Non-resident Indian businessman and filmmaker Atlas Ramachandran passed away on Sunday at the age of 80 in Dubai.

    According to media reports, he died in the late hours of Sunday at Dubai's Aster Hospital due to a heart attack after battling age-related illnesses.

    Ramachandran was admitted to the hospital in Mankhool on Saturday after complaining of chest pain. According to the reports, he had been unwell for some time due to age-related issues.

    Wife Indira Ramachandran and daughter Manju Ramachandran were at his bedside in his final moments.

    Ramachandran, the founder of the now-defunct Atlas Jewellery, had been a long-time expat in the UAE, celebrating his 80th birthday at his Bur Dubai residence in August this year.

    Besides being a producer, he has acted in 13 movies and directed one.
