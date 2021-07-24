MARKET NEWS

BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over drone activities in Jammu

The BSF delegation raised objections over the issue of drone and terror activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues.

Moneycontrol News
July 24, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
Representational image

The Border Security Force (BSF) on July 24 lodged a strong protest over drone activities in Jammu after holding a Sector Commander Level meeting at Suchetgarh with Pakistan Rangers.

In the meeting, BSF delegation raised objections over the issue of drone and terror activities from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues.

This is the first meeting that took place after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Following the meeting, both sides committed to maintaining peace and harmony at the international border.

From the Indian side, the delegation was led by BSF DIG Surjit Singh, while Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain, Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

Earlier on July 23, the Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a cross-border terror plot by shooting down a drone. It was carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing 5 kg.

News agency PTI quoted that drone was carrying a payload of five-kg IED material in a semi-assembled state and only wires had to be connected to it to trigger a blast.

In June, a drone attack took place on the Jammu Air Force base, in which two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions.
first published: Jul 24, 2021 08:53 pm

