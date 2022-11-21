Air Suvidha form, a pain for passengers flying into India, removed

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The central government, on November 21, cancelled Air Suvidha forms for international passengers.

Air Suvidha is a contactless solution by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health Family Welfare, which is facilitated by Delhi Airport for all international passengers coming to India. It is a self-declaration form for International arriving passengers.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the decision to discontinue the self-declaration form will begin from November 22.

Following the announcement, people flying into India from abroad will no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha form from November 21-22 midnight and will also not be required to take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

Passengers, including children of five years and above, had to get RTPCR tests before boarding a flight back to India since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTPCR tests on foreign shores are typically costlier than in India. For example, in Maldives, an RTPCR test costs around Rs 7,000 apiece.

That apart, it is no longer mandatory for international arrivals to be vaccinated — though it remains preferable. The relaxation comes days after India had made it optional — though, again preferable, — for air travellers to remain masked on aircraft and at airports.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

All travellers will need to self-monitor their health post-arrival.

Last week, the government made wearing masks optional for passengers flying domestic and international flights due to the vastly improved pandemic situation.

The guidelines have been revised in light of the sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally and in India.

India has been lifting COVID time restrictions like those on domestic airfare range; in-flight meal and beverage serving/selling; the number of domestic flights allowed; restriction on scheduled international flights and testing and quarantine requirements as the pandemic situation improved over the past few quarters.