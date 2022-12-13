BJP MP Sushil Modi demands legislation to curb paper lotteries, online betting

(Representative Image)

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday demanded that the government bring legislation to curb paper lotteries and online betting, citing their adverse impact on the youth and children.

During special mentions in the Rajya Sabha, he said 15 states and all union territories have banned paper lotteries but Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and some northeastern states continue to have legalised lotteries operating.

"I request the government to bring suitable legislation for curbing the menace of lottery and online betting to safeguard the economic and social interest of the people," Modi said.

He said the functioning of paper lotteries and online betting has significant socio-economic ramifications.

"Moreover such activities adversely affect the economically weaker section of the population since they are more likely to purchase lottery tickets in a bid to secure monetary benefits.

"Online betting platforms entail many associated risks that can range from addiction, debt creation and debt trap, disassociation from family life and society, medical illness, and aggression to loss of life. Such exploitative platforms also affect the nation's children and youth," the BJP MP said.

He said that the Kerala and West Bengal governments collected Rs 4,911 crore as revenue from paper lotteries in the financial year 2021 and Rs 1,027 crore in the 2019 fiscal respectively.

"The functioning of paper lotteries and online betting has significant socio-economic ramifications. In Kerala the amount spent on lotteries increased from Rs 625 crore to Rs 12,000 crore between 1967 and 2020," Modi told the Rajya Sabha.