172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|big-story-while-fuel-demand-slipped-sharply-in-august-ioc-expects-sales-to-reach-pre-covid-level-in-h1fy21-5851911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | While fuel demand slipped sharply in August, IOC expects sales to reach pre-COVID level in H1FY21

Petroleum product sales fell to 14.39 million tonnes in August, down 7.5 per cent over the previous month

Moneycontrol News

India recorded a sharp fall in its fuel demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led nationwide lockdown. As lockdown restrictions were eased, overall fuel sales in June reached 88 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 levels.

In July, however, petrol and diesel sales again dipped due to renewed localised lockdowns in several parts of the country and rising retail prices, and volatility continued in August as well when India's fuel demand further slipped and saw its biggest monthly decline since April.

Petroleum product sales fell to 14.39 million tonnes in August, down 7.5 per cent over the previous month and about 16 per cent from a year earlier. So, how long will it take for the fuel demand to bounce back? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #petrol #petroleum #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.