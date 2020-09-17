Big Story | While fuel demand slipped sharply in August, IOC expects sales to reach pre-COVID level in H1FY21

India recorded a sharp fall in its fuel demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led nationwide lockdown. As lockdown restrictions were eased, overall fuel sales in June reached 88 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 levels.

In July, however, petrol and diesel sales again dipped due to renewed localised lockdowns in several parts of the country and rising retail prices, and volatility continued in August as well when India's fuel demand further slipped and saw its biggest monthly decline since April.

Petroleum product sales fell to 14.39 million tonnes in August, down 7.5 per cent over the previous month and about 16 per cent from a year earlier. So, how long will it take for the fuel demand to bounce back? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story