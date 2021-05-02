MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Result 2021 | Jalukbari Assembly Constituency: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma leads Romen Chandra Borthakur

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 | Jalkubari Constituency: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking on Ramen Chandra Borthakur of Congress and Hemanta Kumar Shut of Rajor Dal (RD).

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks re-elction from Jalukbari constituency in Assam Assembly Elections 2021.

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Jalukbari LIVE Updates: Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Himanta Biswa Sarma, touted as the man behind the saffron party's rise in the northeastern state, is seeking election from Majuli constituency. Fighting against him is Romen Chandra Borthakur of Congress and Hemanta Kumar Sut of Rajor Dal (RD).

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Sarma is leading Borthakur in Jalkubari assembly constituency.

The counting of votes is still in progress and the leads stand to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

Jalukbari Assembly constituency in Kamrup Metro district of Assam went to polls on  April 6. Jalukbari seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP won from this seat beating Niren Deka of the Congress by a margin of 85,935 votes.

BJP's Sarma has been representing the Jalukbari seat continuously since 2001 and this time too the party gave him a ticket from the seat. Even though Sarma had made his intentions of not contesting the 2021 state election, the party announced his candidature along with the names of candidates for the first phase that goes to the polls on March 27.

An ex-Congressman and now BJP's face in the northeast, winning from this constituency is essential for Sarma.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam Assembly Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP in Assam #Congress Mahajoth #Himanta Biswa Sarma
first published: May 2, 2021 09:06 am

