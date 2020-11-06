Arvind Kejriwal says coronavirus third wave in Delhi will end sooner if people follow protocols strictly

Delhi is currently witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, reporting fresh infections in the thousands every day. In view of the tense situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on November 6, that Delhi could contain the spread soon if the wearing of face masks is promoted and adopted on a war footing.

While inaugurating a PWD project on November 6, Kejriwal said that until there is a medicine to cure COVID-19, face masks will serve the purpose. He added: “Today, the third wave has hit. I expect the third wave to end as quickly as the second…. These (face masks) are the biggest protection against COVID-19 infection. We need to promote wearing face masks as a movement.”

Citing the arrival of 32,000 Indians from COVID-hit nations such as France, Italy, and London in March, the CM noted that Delhi has dealt with tough situations since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He assured that Delhiites would overcome the third wave of COVID-19 too if they follow basic coronavirus protocols properly.

Reminding the citizens of the importance of wearing masks in the correct manner, he said: “I see many people wear masks on the neck or under the nose. I understand that there is difficulty in breathing wearing masks, but there is no other way.”

