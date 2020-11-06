Live now
Nov 06, 2020 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam reports no COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 83 lakh. There are 5,27,962 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 228th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 83,64,086 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,24,315 deaths. A total of 77,11,809 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,27,962 active cases in the country as of date, which comprise 6.31 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.20 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.85 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.31 lakh have died so far.
Assam reports no COVID deaths for second day
Odisha reports 1,385 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates | The state government is allowing schools to reopen but not permitting the yatra, saying there is a fear of the second wave of COVID-19. If allowed, we'll go ahead with the yatra, else it'll be an agitation: H Raja, Tamil Nadu BJP leader on party's 'Vetri Val Yatra', in Chennai. (ANI)
Coronavirus in England LIVE Updates | British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign office said yesterday. "The Foreign Secretary was today informed that an individual with whom he has been in recent close contact has tested positive for coronavirus," a foreign office spokesman said. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Washington DC to require COVID test for visitors from hot spot states
With virus numbers rising locally and nationally and the holiday travel season looming, the nation's capital is revamping its COVID-19 travel restrictions. Starting next week, visitors coming to Washington, DC, from a state classified as high risk will be required to take a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result within 72 hours before traveling. They will also be asked to take another test locally if they plan on staying there for more than three days. (AP)
Coronavirus in Greece LIVE Updates | Greece orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge
Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks yesterday, its second this year, to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 after a sharp increase in infections this week. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was forced to act after a spike in cases in the past five days, saying that without a lockdown pressure on the healthcare system would be "unbearable". "I've chosen to take drastic measures sooner rather than later," said Mitsotakis, who had previously said a nationwide lockdown was a last option.
Officials said that in the past week alone, there was a 20% increase in confirmed infections.
From next Monday, people arriving by air will require proof of a negative coronavirus test, taken within 48 hours of travel. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Ten states and union territories account for 78.2 percent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports no COVID deaths for second day
Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day yesterday in nearly four months, while 313 new positive cases took the tally to 2,08,054, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa said. Altogether 761 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,99,455. The recovery rate is 95.86 percent now. The state at present has 7,662 active cases, the minister said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 1,385 new COVID-19 cases
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,97,274 yesterday as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official told news agency PTI. Fourteen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 1,378, he said.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.