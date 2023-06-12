AP CM distributes free education kits to 43 lakh students worth Rs 1,043 crore

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

As schools reopened for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed free kits to more than 43 lakh students under the ’Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ scheme in Palnadu district.

Each kit, which will be distributed to students belonging to all government and aided schools, will contain bilingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, school bag, English-Telugu dictionary (sixth to 10th standards) and a pictorial dictionary (first to fifth standards).

The kits worth Rs 1,043 crore were distributed by the chief minister at Krosuru village. ”School doors open from today and before the bells ring, I am happy to tell you that our government is giving away kits to all the children who should receive it,” Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

”For the fourth straight year, as soon as schools opened, we are implementing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka so that no boy, girl or their parents will go through any trouble for procuring things like books and uniforms,” he said.

To enable students to easily comprehend the lessons, bilingual textbooks, which carry English content and its translated Telugu version on opposite pages for easy navigation, comparison, observation and mental absorption, were distributed.

According to the CM, the state spent Rs 648 crore in 2020-21, Rs 789 crore in (2021-22), Rs 887 crore (2022-23) and Rs 1,043 crore (2023-24) amounting to Rs 3,367 crore on the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

Besides distributing the kits, on Monday Reddy sanctioned Rs 45 crore for a lift irrigation project at Talla Cheruvu and agreed to announce a resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package for 128 displaced families that missed the Pulichintala Project R&R package.

Reddy also laid the foundation for a Rs 60 crore high-level bridge at Madinapadu and inaugurated a government polytechnic college at Krosuru.