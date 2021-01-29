Andhra Pradesh reports 125 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.87 lakh, while no deaths were reported for the second consecutive day, in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The state also reported 175 more recoveries, a health department bulletin said.

With 42,809 tests, the total number of tests conducted stood at over 1.30 crore so far in the state.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,87,591, while the recoveries stood at 8, 79,131, it said.

With no fresh fatalities reported, the toll remained at 7152. The state has 1,308 active cases.

In 24 hours, Krishna district accounted for the most number of cases with 26 followed by Visakhapatnam and Guntur with 19 each.