Andhra Pradesh govt announces further COVID-19 curfew relaxations

Cinema halls, dine-in restaurants, gymnasiums and marriage halls will reopen from July 8, albeit with half capacity, as the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to further relax the Covid curfew following a drastic decline in the infection spread.

Only in the two Godavari districts, East and West, curfew will be relaxed from 6 AM to 7 PM daily as the Covid-19 positivity rate continues to be over five per cent.

In the remaining 11 districts, only night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM will be in place.

In these 11 districts, businesses could run from 6 AM to 9 PM and in the Godavari districts till 6 PM.

The revised curfew hours will come into force from July 8, a release from the Chief Minister''s Office said.

The decision to further relax the curfew was taken at a high-level review meeting on Covid situation, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on Monday.

The release said the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps based on the infection spread.

Restrictions would be in place till the positivity rate drops below five per cent, it said.

Cinema halls could run the shows with alternate seating arrangement.

"All establishments should strictly follow the Covid protocols. Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing of facial masks, hand sanitisation and physical distancing are a must," the CMO release added.

The Covid curfew has been in force in AP since May 5 following the spurt in coronavirus cases in the second wave.

From time to time since then, the government had been relaxing the curfew duration as the cases started declining in June.

Till July 7, curfew will be in force from 9 PM to 6 AM in eight districts and from 6 PM to 6 AM in the remaining five, including the two Godavari districts.