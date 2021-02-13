Amid Wasim Jaffer row, Rahul Gandhi says 'even cricket marred by hate'

Rahul Gandhi.

The game of cricket has also been "marred by hate", senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on February 13. His remarks come amidst the row involving former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer and the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU).

Jaffer, who resigned as the Uttarakhand team coach after differences over players' selection, was accused by the top management officials of spreading "communalism".

In an apparent reference to the controversy, Gandhi took to social media to mark his angst. "In the last few years, hate has been normalised so much that even our beloved sport cricket has been marred by it," he said.

"India belongs to all of us. Do not let them dismantle our unity," the former Congress chief further added.

Jaffer allegedly favoured Muslim players, CAU Secretary Mahim Verma told reporters earlier this week, citing the "complaints" he received from the team members.

Verma further accused the former Ranji stalwart of spreading communalism by "objecting" to the team slogan of 'Jai Hanuman Jai'. He also claimed that a "maulvi" was called by Jaffer in the dressing room for prayers.

Refuting all the charges levelled against him, Jaffer said he had recommended Jay Bista for captaincy instead of Iqbal Abdullah - who was chosen as the captain for the Syed Ali Mushtaq T20 tournament by the team management.

On bringing maulvi to the dressing room, Jaffer claimed the priest was called by Abdullah for Friday prayers after taking due permission from the authorities.

Jaffer also categorically rejected the charge of disallowing ‘Jai Hanuman Jai’ slogans. "Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say 'Go Uttarakhand'," he said.

After the row came to light, Jaffer received the backing from former Indian team coach Anil Kumble. "With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship," he said.