Can't afford to divide ourselves: Mohammed Kaif on Wasim Jaffer row

Mohammad Kaif.

"Can't afford to divide ourselves," former Indian batsman Mohammed Kaif said as he opened up on the controversy involving his contemporary Wasim Jaffer.

The 2002 Natwest series hero, in a column 'Don’t infect cricket, please' published in The Indian Express on February 13, expressed his concern over the "times we live in", claiming that "social media trolls" are doing their worst to divide the nation.

Jaffer, who recently resigned as the coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team, was accused by a top management official of communal bias.

Jaffer favoured "Muslim players", some team members have alleged, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Secretary Mahim Verma told reporters earlier this week.

"It must have been very difficult for Jaffer to have to come out and explain his intentions," Kaif wrote, adding that "reputation and integrity" is of utmost importance to cricketers.

Religion for members of Indian sports fraternity has always been an "individual" affair and "never came between sportsmen", Kaif said, pointing out that the likes of Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and MS Dhoni would not have emerged if sports was marred with religious and regional discriminations.

Jaffer, apart from being accused of favouring Muslim players, was also accused of bringing a "maulvi" in the dressing room for Friday prayers and "objecting" to a team slogan with religious connotations.

Referring to the issue, Kaif pointed out how Graeme Hick, former England player, "cleared his kit to make space for a young Moeen Ali to pray in the Worcestershire dressing room".

He, however, also noted that prayer for him was an individual thing and he never took it to the dressing room. "But that doesn’t mean it’s a crime if someone does. Each to their own. As long as they are not forcing it on someone else," he added.

On the team slogan row, Kaif recalled the slogan which the Indian side had adopted ahead of the 2003 World Cup. The then coach John Wright came up with "Now or Never" slogan, which united the team and protected it from "zonal affiliations".

Kaif's remarks come in the backdrop of a similar defence offered by Jaffer for suggesting "Go Uttarakhand" slogan for the state cricket team.

"There are allegations of me not allowing players to chant ‘Jai Hanuman jai’. First of all, no players chanted any slogan. We have a few players who are from the Sikh community, and they used to say ‘Rani mata sache darbar ki jai’. So, I once suggested that we should have something like 'Go Uttarakhand' or 'Come on, Uttarakhand' instead," The Indian Express quoted Jaffer as saying on February 11.

Jaffer also dismissed the charge of favouring Muslim players, claiming that he recommended Jay Bista for captaincy and not Iqbal Abdullah.

On bringing maulvi to the dressing room, Jaffer said the priest was called by Abdullah for Friday prayers after taking due permission from the authorities.

Kaif, while describing the entire episode as "painful", said it would be "dangerous and self-defeating" for India to be divided on lines of religion, caste and other identities.

For someone who made cricket his professional career, "there can be nothing sadder than to see communalism in it", he noted.