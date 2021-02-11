Wasim Jaffar, accused of “communalising” dressing room as Uttarakhand coach, calls it sad

India's former test opener Wasim Jaffer on February 10 rejected allegations by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials that he tried to force selections in the state team for the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the basis of religion.

Jaffer had resigned as Uttarakhand coach on February 9 citing interference by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) by pushing “undeserving players”, the state unit’s secretary, Mahim Verma, said he had received feedback from the team that Jaffer had “communalised” the dressing room atmosphere and “favoured” Muslim players.



1. I recommended Jay Bista for captaincy not Iqbal but CAU officials favoured Iqbal.

2. I did not invite Maulavis

3. I resigned cos bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players

4. Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say "Go Uttarakhand" #Facts https://t.co/8vZSisrDDl

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2021

"The allegations which have been made are serious. The communal angle leveled against me is very sad. You all know me and have seen me for a long time," Jaffar told reporters.

Uttarakhand’s state team won just one out of five matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was eliminated in the group stage. The controversy comes ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20 where the team is to compete.

Jaffer has been accused of recommending bowling all-rounder Iqbal Abdullah's name as captain of the team. But, the former India opener said that he had, on the contrary, recommended batsman Jay Bista's name for captaincy. Abdullah, he said, was recommended by the CAU secretary Mahim Verma and chairman of selection committee Rizwan Shamshad.

"I told them that we need to make Jay Bista the captain. I said that he is a young player and I want him to lead the side. They agreed. But on arrival, Shamshad and Verma said that let us make Iqbal the captain. I said okay. Make him [captain]," Jaffer was quoted by news agency IANS.

Jaffar is also accused of bringing a maulvi, a Muslim cleric inside the bio-bubble for the players to pray. Jaffer, however, said it wasn't his decision to call the maulvi.

"The Maulana, who came on Friday was called by Iqbal Abdulla who took permission for Fridays. He probably knew someone in Dehradun. There was a prayer on Friday noon," he said.

Jaffer has also been accused of dissuading players from chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in team huddles, a charge he denied.

Jaffer played 31 Tests for India, scoring 1944 runs. He is also the all-time highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 12,038 runs between 1996 and 2020.

Jaffer said he had resigned because there was a lack of communication between him and CCU management who, he alleged, made wholesale changes to the team after the dismal performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy without taking his inputs.

"When we came back from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the selector and secretary Verma took out the team. Changed the captain. Made 11 changes, they didn't even tell me (and) announced the team. So, I said how will this go on. You are not even asking me and not talking to me. That is the reason why I resigned. They do not want to take my inputs. Don't want to see what I want to see and do," Jaffer said.