you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amethi Election Result 2019: Rahul Gandhi trails Smriti Irani in home turf

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Catch live updates from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency as Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani face off.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In what could come as a rude shock for the Congress party, trends are indicating a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Grand Old Party’s bastion – Amethi.

As of 2.50 pm, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trailing against his BJP rival Smriti Irani by about 15,000 in one of the most watched battles of Lok Sabha Election 2019.

However, Rahul, who contested from two seats this Lok Sabha election, is leading in his other constituency – Wayanad in Kerala.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Rahul defeated Irani by a margin of over one lakh votes, despite a spirited campaign put up the latter.

Since then, Irani has ensured that she maintains her focus on Amethi, visiting the constituency several times over the past five years, inaugurating development works and attending events.

 

The saffron wave swept India again as the BJP is expected to win about 300 odd seats, as per trends data. The Congress could fold to about 50 seats, only marginally better than the 44 seats it got in 2014.

These leads/trails are based on early trends and could change significantly as the counting progresses.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 02:45 pm

