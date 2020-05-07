App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Styrene- the gas that choked Vizag

The gas leaked from LG Polymers, a styrene plant owned and managed by South Korean chemical company LG Chem Limited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the wee hours of the morning on May 7, a tragedy unfolded after gas leaked from the LG Polymers plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. The incident has left nearly 10 people dead while hundreds have been hospitalised after they fell unconscious and had breathing difficulties following the leak.

gas tragedy_corrected

The gas leaked from LG Polymers, a styrene plant owned and managed by South Korean chemical company LG Chem Limited.

Close

Soon after, LG Chem issued a statement saying that the gas leak at its facility near Vizag, Andhra Pradesh has been brought under control. LG Chem added that the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled.

related news

What is styrene, the gas that choked people in Vizag?

Styrene is a man-made chemical compound used in the manufacture of plastics, latex, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene resins. It is a flammable, liquid hydrocarbon that is classified as a volatile organic compound.

VIZAG_Gas_STYRENE

Low levels of styrene occur naturally in a variety of foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, beverages, and meats. Styrene is also present in combustion products, such as cigarette smoke and automobile exhaust.

According to the Centers for Disease Contro, and Prevention (CDC), people are exposed to styrene by breathing contaminated air or eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Styrene can also pass through the skin into the body.

Als Read | Vizag gas leak: AP govt asks people not to panic, launches helplines

What happens if one is exposed to styrene?

The CDC noted that effects on human health from exposure to low environmental levels of styrene are unknown. But, workers exposed to large amounts of styrene can develop irritation of the eyes and breathing passages. With long-term and large exposures, workers using styrene have had injuries to their nervous systems.

However, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), acute or short-term exposure to styrene in humans results in mucous membrane and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal effects.

Meanwhile, chronic or long-term exposure to styrene in humans results in effects on the central nervous system (CNS), such as headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression, hearing loss, and peripheral neuropathy.

VIZAG_Gas_STYRENE2

Several epidemiologic studies also suggest there may be an association between styrene exposure and an increased risk of leukemia and lymphoma. However, the EPA says the evidence is inconclusive due to confounding factors and it has not given a formal carcinogen classification to styrene.

Also Read | Gas leak took place as plastic factory was being prepared for resumption of work: NDRF

Catch all updates on the Vizag gas leak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Health #India #LG Chem Limited #Vizag Gas Leak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

Coronavirus lockdown | Government, startups and kirana stores come together to deliver essentials

BIG STORY | Centre raises excise duty on petrol and diesel

BIG STORY | Centre raises excise duty on petrol and diesel

Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | RBL Bank launches mobile ATMs across Mumbai

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.