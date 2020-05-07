App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vizag gas leak | LG Chem says factory leakage under control, investigating cause

Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a three-kilometre radius around the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. The company has said that it is investigating how the leak occurred.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@satyaprad1
Image: Twitter/@satyaprad1

South Korea's LG Chem has said that a gas leak at its facility near Vizag, Andhra Pradesh has been brought under control.

The statement came after the incident on May 7 that, as per a police estimate, has killed at least seven people and resulted in hundreds of casualties in nearby villages.

Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a three-kilometre radius around the LG Polymers plant in the Visakhapatnam district.

The company said that it was investigating how the leak occurred.

"We are currently assessing the extent of the damage on residents in the town and are taking all necessary measures to protect residents and employees in collaboration with related organizations," LG Chem, the parent company of LG Polymers, said in a statement.

LG Chem added that the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled. It said it was seeking to ensure casualties received treatment quickly. The company also said that the affected factory had been suspended because of nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: PM Modi calls for meeting with National Disaster Management Authority

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DG Sawang said the incident occurred at around 3.30 am.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) confirmed the gas leak incident in a tweet and requested citizens in the vicinity of the plant to stay indoors.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all updates on the Vizag gas leak here.

First Published on May 7, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Vizag Gas Leak

